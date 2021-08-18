Sandeep Chaudhary Hopes to Bag a Medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Sandeep Chaudhary injured his hip when he was 12. Though the damage wasn't serious, due to lack of medical facilities, he couldn't get immediate treatment which resulted in a permanent damage.

Sandeep, the son of an army officer, aspired to join the Indian armed forces like his father but due to the unfortunate incident, he had to give up on his dream.

In spite of the physical hindrances that Sandeep had to deal with, he persisted with his passion for sports.