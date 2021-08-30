Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil Wins Javelin Gold; Sets New World Record

Sumit started off with a throw of 66.95m to top the standings after round 1 and set a new world record. He then further strengthened his position at the top of the charts with a second throw of 68.08m, smashing the previous world record.

In the third and fourth throws, respectively, he threw 65.27m and 66.71.

After a small break in the big throws, Sumit, in his fifth attempt, threw the javelin 68.85m from the starting line. He capped off the historic grand finale with a foul throw.

His comptariot, Sandeep Chaudhary, finished fourth in the competition with a personal best of 62.20m.

While Australia's Michael Burian bagged silver, Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home bronze.