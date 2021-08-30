Shooter Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman to Win Paralympics Gold

Shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old bagged gold, India's first at Tokyo 2020, in women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6.

This is also India's first gold medal in shooting in the Paralympic Games.

Overall, Avani is the fourth Indian sportsperson to win a Paralympic gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).