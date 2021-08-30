Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia Bags Silver in Javelin

On Monday, Gurjar started with 62.26 metres in his first throw and produced his best distance of the day with 64.01 in his fifth chance.



On Monday, India also won Gold with shooter Avani Lekhara winning in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the elimination round.

Yogesh Kathuniya then won a silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 with a best effort of 44.38 in the final.

On Sunday, India had won three medals with Nishad Kumar (Silver in High jump), Vinod Kumar (Bronze in Discuss) and Bhavina Patel (TT). Vinod's event result though was later put on hold.

(With IANS inputs)