Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar Loses Bronze; Ineligible for Classification

Vinod threw 17.46m, 18.32m, and 17.80m in his first three attempts and cleared the 19m mark with a 19.12m throw and followed it up with 19.9m and 19.81m throws.

The result however had been challenged by some competitors.

"...the panel was unable to allocate the athlete Vinod Kumar from NPC India with a sport class and the athlete was designated as Classification not Completed (CNC)," the organisers said in a statement.

"The athlete is therefore ineligible for the Men's F52 Discus medal event and his results in that competition are void," it added.

F52 is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position with cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Para-athletes are classified depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete those with a similar level of ability. Vinod's classification had been done on 22 August.

(With inputs from Livemint)