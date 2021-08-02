Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Seeks SC Hearing Against Non-Selection

A bench with Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant has taken note of the submissions of the senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is appearing for the athlete, that the delay in hearing before the Delhi High Court would render his plea seeking inclusion in the Indian contingent for the games would become infructuous.

The CJI has said he will go through the files and decide.

Naresh has challenged the order of the Delhi HC which had posted his plea relating to his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo games for hearing on 6 August.

(With PTI inputs)