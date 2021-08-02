How PV Sindhu Owned Her Olympics Campaign

There seemed to be a time last year when some thought that her attention seemed to waver just that wee bit away from sport. But her trip to England helped her understand herself, not just her body, and she plotted her Olympic journey with a clear vision that underlined her growing desire to take control of her own career path.

Many saw her decision to move away from National Coach Pullela Gopichand’s direct tutelage to being with coach Park Tae-Sang as being akin to changing horses in the midstream. Who, in the right frame of mind, would leave a coach who helped one to an Olympic Games final in 2016 and multiple World Championships medals?

Of course, Sindhu was already working with Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun when she won the World Championship in 2019. As her luck would have it, Kim resigned within a month and India’s top player faced a dilemma. She made a tough choice and stuck with it unmindful of what anyone else’s opinion was.