Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar Assured Medals

Bhagat served well and capitalised on the advantage of opening he could create by moving the shuttle up and down to win 15 points on his service. He had a big lead of 10 points and did not make many mistakes as he won easily.



The second game was tougher as Fujihara tried to counter the Indian's game. But Bhagat was not to be denied as he went on to win the second game 21-16 and sealed victory.



The SL3 class games are played in one-half of the badminton court as the players can't make a sideways movement.



India can now expect two medals from this section, Bhagat fighting for the gold while Sarkar will take on Fujihara in the bronze medal match to be played later in the day.



Yathiraj, who is the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar (NOIDA) in Uttar Pradesh, found the going easy in the first game as he controlled the rallies and moved his opponent around with measured strokes. He won 14 points on his serve while taking seven off Sitawan's serve. The Indonesian put up a tougher fight in the second but Yathiraj won it at 15 to win the semifinal.



Dhillon put up a brilliant fight in the semifinal against Mauzer after losing the first game 21-14. He took a seven points lead and maintained his hold to win the second set. The two players neck-and-neck in the third game before Mauzer broke away to win the game 21-18.