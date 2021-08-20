Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Top 6 Indian Athletes to Watch Out For

After the emotional and enjoyable 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India finished with their best ever haul with 7 medals, the focus of the sporting world stays with the Land of the Rising Sun as the Paralympic Games promises another entertaining fortnight.

For India, who had their best campaign in Rio in 2016, finishing with 2 Gold medals, a Silver and a Bronze, the aim will be to match highs of the recently concluded Olympic Games.

India had previously won four medals in 1984 in New York, but none were Golds.