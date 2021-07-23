Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates with Champion Island Games

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Google Doodle has launched an animated game.
(Photo: Google)
Google Doodle has come up with a creative way to mark the beginning of the world's most celebrated sporting event, Olympics. Ahead of its opening ceremony, Google on Friday, 23 July, launched an animated athletics game.
Doodle Champion Island Games, launched by Google is a game of seven sport events where you have to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls and complete the hidden challenges across the game.
"Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests," said Google.
The tech giant further added that the animations and characters for Champion Island Games are created by STUDIO4°C, a Tokyo, Japan-based animation studio.
The developers of the game said that they have identified stories, folktales and highly recognized characters from all over Japan, and connected them to build the game. "In the design process, each event champion was selected from those unique stories," they added.
In order to play the game, you will have to click on Google Doodle available on the main search page. It will direct you to the game.
The Olympic events are scheduled to begin from Friday, 23 July. Opening ceremony for the same will commence at 4:30 PM IST on Friday. It will take place at the newly built National Stadium in Tokyo.
