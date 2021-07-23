Tokyo Olympics 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates with Champion Island Games

Google Doodle has come up with a creative way to mark the beginning of the world's most celebrated sporting event, Olympics. Ahead of its opening ceremony, Google on Friday, 23 July, launched an animated athletics game.

Doodle Champion Island Games, launched by Google is a game of seven sport events where you have to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls and complete the hidden challenges across the game.

"Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests," said Google.