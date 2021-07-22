Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Saturday

India has sent a strong contingent and fans are hoping that they surpass the 6-medal tally of the 2012 Olympics.
Sarthak Karkhanis
Sports
Published:

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be in action on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

|

(Credit: World Archery)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be in action on Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.</p></div>

The Tokyo Olympics open on Friday amidst rising concerns of the coronavirus in the host city of Tokyo. Athletes from all over the world have reached the Games village ahead of the opening ceremony.

India has sent a 127-member strong contingent and fans are hoping that the country surpasses its 6-medal tally of the 2012 London Olympics.

On Saturday, a few of India’s medal hopefuls will take the field and there is a chance that the country will bag its first medal of the Tokyo Games. Here is a glance through the schedule of the Indian athletes on 24 July.

Archery

Deepika Kumar and her husband Atanu Das will be one of the favourites in the mixed team event field. The duo have been training partners for a long time and a medal in Tokyo will be the culmination of all the hard work.

Mixed team event

  • Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das

    Starts at 6 AM IST

Boxing

  • Lovlina Borgohain- Women’s Welterweight

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Vikas Krishan- Men’s Welterweight

    Starts from 7:30 am

Equestrian

  • Fouaad Mirza- Dressage

    Starts from 1:30 PM

Field Hockey

The Indian men’s hockey team is ranked number 4 in the world and has been impressive off late in the FIH Pro Hockey league. Since winning the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, India hasn’t been on the podium. The Manpreet Singh-led side will be aiming to end the medal drought and bring back the glory days.

  • Men’s team play New Zealand at 6:30 AM

  • Women’s team play Netherlands at 5:15 PM

Judo

  • Shushila Likmabam- Women’s 48kg category

    Starts from 7:30 AM

Rowing

  • Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh- Men’s lightweight double sculls heats

    Starts at 7:50 AM

Sailing

  • Vishnu Sarvanan- Laser (race 1 and 2)

    Starts at 11:05 AM

Shooting

The Women’s 10m Air Rifle will be the first medal event of the Tokyo Olympics. India has a chance to be on the podium with world number 1 Elavenil Valarivan and seasoned competitor Apurvi Chandela in the ranks.

  • Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan- Women’s 10M Air Rifle

    Qualification begins from 5 AM, Final at 10:15 AM

  • Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma- Men’s 10m Air Pistol

    Qualification starts from 9:30 AM, Final at 11:15 AM

Table Tennis

  • G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee- Men’s/Women’s Singles

    Starts at 12:15 PM

  • Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra- Mixed Doubles, Round of 16

    Starts 7:45 AM

Weightlifting

One of India’s brightest medal prospects, Mirabai Chanu will be in action also on the first day of the Games. The weightlifter is 3rd in the world rankings and will have a chance to become the first Indian since Karnam Malleshwari to win a medal in the sport at the big event.

  • Mirabai Chanu- Women’s 49kg, begins at 6:20 AM

    Final at 10:20 AM

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT