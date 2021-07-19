Tokyo Bound 'Gundur Express' Dhanalakshmi Breaks 'Payyoli Express' Record

As there are no cash prizes to be won, the expenditure incurred by the athletes from poor families are to be considered as upfront investment for better days in the future.

Usha who is into farming had immense faith in her daughter Dhanalakshmi and continued to support her even when others uttered discouraging words pointing out the poor financial conditions.

With her PT suggesting to switch over to sprinting, Dhanalakshmi decided to train under a medal winning Indian Railway athlete 31 year old Manikanda Arumugam in Tiruchirappalli.



Arumugam was part of the bronze medal winning Indian team in the 4x100 metres Asian Grand Prix held in Thailand in 2015. He has won several golds in the Railways events.



He has coached several medal winning runners and were hired under sports quota by various government departments.



"Even now my coach continues to win medals in events. It is a big inspiration for me," Dhanalakshmi said.



Training under Arumugham since 2016, Dhanalakshmi started figuring in the medal list for the past two years at the district, state and national levels.



"Kho Kho and running are totally different in terms of training in weights and on tracks. Dhanalakshmi had to unlearn old things and learn new techniques," Arumugam told IANS.



Speaking about his Tokyo bound ward Arumugam said: "What I like in Dhanalakshmi is her willingness to put in hard work."



Arumugam is always just a phone call away whenever Dhanalakshmi goes outstation to race.