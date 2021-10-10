Sports Minister Questions Hockey India's Decision to Withdraw From 2022 CWG

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday came down heavily on Hockey India's decision to pull out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England next year, saying that this is not the federation's decision alone to make.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the minister said the government should have been consulted before announcing such a major decision.

"I think any federation should refrain from passing these kinds of statements. They should discuss it with the government first. It is not the federation's team that is going. It is the country's team that goes for an event. In a country of 130 crore, there just are not 18 players who can represent the country. I believe Hockey India should consult with the government and the Sports department," Thakur said.