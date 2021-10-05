Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Pull Out of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Hockey India has written to the FIH pulling out both the men's and women's hockey teams from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the letter sent to IOA chief Narender Batra, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam has cited the quarantine period required to be served in Birmingham, the host city of the games, as one of the reasons for the withdrawl.

He also pointed out that the CWG is scheduled from 28 July to 8 August while the Asian Games starts just 32 days later on 10 September in Hangzhou, China.

The Asian Games are a direct qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the gold medallist booking their berth in the big event.