Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Pull Out of 2022 Commonwealth Games

India will not be fielding hockey teams at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Hockey India has written to the FIH pulling out both the men's and women's hockey teams from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In the letter sent to IOA chief Narender Batra, HI President Gyanendro Ningombam has cited the quarantine period required to be served in Birmingham, the host city of the games, as one of the reasons for the withdrawl.
He also pointed out that the CWG is scheduled from 28 July to 8 August while the Asian Games starts just 32 days later on 10 September in Hangzhou, China.
The Asian Games are a direct qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the gold medallist booking their berth in the big event.
“It is pertinent to mention that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, England have issued guidelines that 10 days quarantine is required for Indian arrivals in England, even for those who are fully vaccinated, since unfortunately the Indian vaccinations are not yet recognised by the English government.
“Such discriminatory restrictions were not imposed on Indian athletes and officials during the recent Tokyo Olympic Games and this 10 days quarantine requirement for vaccinated sports persons will affect their performances. We feel these restrictions are biased against India and term it as very unfortunate,” Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam wrote in his letter addressed to IOA Chief Narinder Batra.
