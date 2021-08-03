Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Bags Bronze in Balance Beam, First Medal in Tokyo

Simone had later said that she would decide on her participation in each event on a day-to-day basis. Later, she proceeded to withdraw from the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise finals.

She tried to explain what was happening with her, with regards to the 'twisties', a mental block for gymnasts, in which the mind and body are not in rhythm.

"For anyone saying I quit, I didn't. My mind and body are simply not in sync as you can see here," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "I don't think you realise how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface."

She added that the twisties used to affect vault and floor exercise routines, but has extended to skills on all apparatuses.

On competition days, she has been cheering her teammates Sunisa Lee, who won the gold medal in the all-around event and MyKayla Skinner, who replaced her in vault and took the silver medal.

Now, Simone, the winner of four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has the chance to claim her first gold in Tokyo.