Indians' Schedule at Tokyo Olympics, 4 August : Lovlina, Neeraj Chopra In Action

Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's welterweight semi-final against Busenaz Sürmeneli from Turkey.

Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also be in action in the Men's Javelin throw, and the Women's hockey team will go up against Argentina in the semi-final.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will all be in action tomorrow in the Men and Women's freestyle wrestling 1/8 finals.