Indian Athletes To Return From Tokyo Today, Security Beefed Up At IGI Airport

Along with the Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad teams also took a round of the area to ensure the security of the athletes.

A senior police official told IANS, "Though general people are not allowed to gather here, but in enthusiasm a crowd may gather. Therefore, an elaborate arrangement has been made to avoid any untoward incident."

Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.

The Exit gate would be barricaded and no one would be allowed to reach close to athletes. "They will exit from the airport and will board buses parked close to the exit gate," said another police official who was part of the patrolling team.

Later in the evening, all the medal winners for the country will be felicitated at an event at Hotel Ashoka.

As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with players through a video conferencing during the event.

India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze medals.