Full Schedule of Indian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 127 Indian athletes will be in action at the Tokyo Games
Sarthak Karkhanis
Olympic Sports
Updated:

A look at the full schedule of India's sportspersons at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Tokyo Olympics are less than a week away and there is a lot of excitement among the Indian fans. A total of 127 athletes, spread across 18 sports, will be representing India at the upcoming games which will begin on 23 July.

Here is the schedule of the prime medal contenders from the Indian contingent and a date wise schedule of all the athletes of the long-awaited quadrennial event.

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu, the world number three in the 49Kg category will be the first of India's medal prospects to step into the limelight in Tokyo. The former world champion will be competing on Saturday morning as she tries to become the first weightlifter since Karnam Malleshwari to bag a medal in the sport at the big event.

24th July- Event begins at 6:20 AM, Final at 10:20 AM IST

Shooting

India has sent its biggest ever shooting contingent to the games with 15 shooters participating, across 10 events.

Saurabh Chaudhary, one of the favourites to win the gold medal, will be taking part in his first event on 24th July. He will be participating in the 10m Air Pistol event on Saturday. The 19-year-old shooter is ranked second in the world, behind India’s Abhishek Verma and both will be in the reckoning for a podium finish.

Manu Bhaker, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be in action in as many as 3 events in Tokyo. The Haryana shooter will compete in the 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol event in the individual category and join forces with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Over the past 2 years, the duo have won 5 Gold medals and 1 silver medal in World Cups.

24 July

  • Women’s 10m Air Rifle — Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela

    Qualification begins from 5 AM, Final at 10:15 AM

  • Men's 10M Air Pistol- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

    Quallification begins from 9:30 AM IST, Final at 11:15 AM IST

25 July

  • Women’s 10m Air Pistol — Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

    Qualification begins from 5:30 AM, Final at 7:45 AM

  • Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan

    Event starts from 6 AM

  • Men’s 10m Air Rifle — Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Pan

    Qualification begins from 9:30 AM, Final at 12 PM

26 July

  • Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 — Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan

    Event starts from 6:30 AM, Final at 12:20 PM

27 July

  • 10M Air pistol mixed team qualification- Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Singh Deswal

    Qualification event starts from 5:30 AM IST, Gold/Bronze Medal start at 7:30 AM IST

  • 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team- Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil

  • Qualification event starts from 9:45 AM IST, Gold/Bronze Medal start at 11:45 AM IST

29 July

  • Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision- Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

    Event starts at 5:30 AM

30 July

  • Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid- Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat-

    Event starts From 5:30 AM, Final starts at 11:20 AM

31 July

  • Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position- Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

    Event starts From 8:30 AM, Final starts at 12:30 PM

2 August

  • Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification- Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

    Event starts from 7 AM IST, Final starts at 1:10 PM IST

Archery

Archery

Deepika Kumari will start the Tokyo Olympics as the numero uno archer in the world. She won a gold medal in the recently-concluded World Cup, boosting hopes of the first-ever medal from the sport for India. The 27-year-old will be participating on the first day of the Olympics in the Women’s Individual ranking round. She needs to finish in the top 32 to progress to the next round.

23 July

  • Men’s & Women’s Individual Ranking Rounds

    Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in action.

  • Event begins 5:30 AM

24 July

  • Mixed team event- Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das

  • Event starts at 6 AM IST

26th July

  • Men’s Team event - Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai-

  • Event starts from 6 AM IST

27th July to 30th July

  • Men’s and Women’s Individual event

  • Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari

Hockey

The Indian men’s hockey team will play from 24 July to 5 August. Ranked fourth in the world, the team will be in the fray for a podium finish with a perfect blend of youth and experience in the squad. Here is a glance through the schedule of the men in blue.

  • 24 July- New Zealand vs India at 6:30 AM IST

  • 25 July- India vs Australia at 3:00 PM IST

  • 27 July- India vs Spain at 6:30 AM IST

  • 29 July- India vs Argentina at 6:00 AM IST

  • 30 July- Japan vs India at 3:00 PM IST

Women’s hockey team

  • 24 July- India vs Netherlands – 5:15 PM

  • 26 July- India vs South Africa – 5:45 PM

  • 28 July- India vs Great Britain – 6:30 AM

  • 30 July- India vs Ireland – 8:15 AM

  • 31 July- India vs South Africa- 8:45 AM

Artistic Gymnastics

25th July

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualification-

Pranati Nayak- Event starts from 6:30 AM

29th July to 3rd August

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Round and Events Final- Pranati Nayak

Athletics

30 July

  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats — Avinash Sable

    Event starts from 5:30 AM

  • Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 — MP Jabir

    Event starts from 7:25 AM

  • Women’s 100m Round 1 — Dutee Chand

    Event starts from 8:10 AM

  • Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1- Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan

    Starts from 4:30 PM

31 July

  • Women’s Discus Throw Qualification — Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur

    Starts from 6 AM

  • Men’s Long Jump Qualification — M Sreeshankar

    Starts from 3:40 PM

  • Mixed 4x400m Relay Final — Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan (if they qualify)

    Starts from 6:05 PM

  • Women’s 100m Semi-Final and Final — Dutee Chand (if she qualifies) Starts from 6:20 PM

2 August

  • Men’s Long Jump Final — M Sreeshankar (if qualifies)

    Starts from 7:20 AM

  • Women’s 200m Round 1 — Dutee Chand

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Women’s Discus Throw Final — Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur

    Starts from 5:30 PM

3 August

  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

    Final 5:45 PM

  • Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification — Annu Rani

    Starts from 5:50 AM

  • Men’s 400m Hurdles Final from 8:50 AM

  • Men’s Shot Put Qualification — Tajinder Singh Toor

    Starts from 3:45 PM

  • Women’s 200m Final from 6:20 PM

4 August

  • Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification — Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

    Starts from 5:35 AM

  • Men’s 20km Race Walk Final — KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul

    Starts from 1 PM

6 August

  • Men’s 50km Race Walk Final —Gurpreet Singh

    Starts from 2 AM

  • Women’s 20km Race Walk Final — Bhawna Jat, Priyanka

    Starts from 1 PM

  • Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 — Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya

    Starts from 4:55 PM

  • Women’s Javelin Throw Final from 5:20 PM

7th August

  • Men’s Javelin Throw Final

    Starts from 4:30 PM

  • Men’s 4×400 m Relay Final

    Starts from 6:20 PM

Badminton

The silver medallist from the 2016 Games, PV Sindhu will begin her campaign on 25 July against Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel. She will lock horns with Cheung Ngan Yi in her second and final group stage match on 28th July.

Women's Singles Group Stage

  • 25 July- vs. Polikarpova Ksenia at 7:20 AM IST

  • 28 July- vs. Cheung Ngan Yi at 7:30 AM IST

Sai Praneeth: Men’s Singles Group Stage

  • July 24- vs Zilberman Misha- 9:30 AM

  • July 28- vs Mark Caljouw- 2:30 PM

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Group Stages: Men’s Doubles Group Stage:

  • July 24 vs Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin- 8:50 AM

  • July 26 vs Gideon / Sukamuljo- 9:10 AM

  • July 27 Vs Lane / Vendy - 8:30 AM

Boxing

23rd July-

  • Women’s Welterweight- Lovlina Borgohain

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Men’s Welterweight - Vikas Krishan

    Stars from 7:30 am

  • Men’s Super Heavyweight -Satish Kumar

    Starts from 1:30 PM

25th July

  • Women’s Flyweight— Mary Kom

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Women’s Middleweight — Pooja Rani

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Men’s Lightweight — Manish Kaushik

    Stars from 7:30 AM

26th July

  • Men’s Flyweight- Amit Panghal

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Men’s Middleweight- Ashish Kumar

    Starts from 7:30 AM

27th July

  • Women’s Lightweight- Simranjit Kaur

    Starts from 7:30 AM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual Qualifier- Eventing Individual Qualifier (Dressage Individual Session 1 & 2) — Fouaad Mirza, Starts from 5 AM

Fencing


Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 (Bhavani Devi), Starts from 5:30 AM

Golf

July 29th to 7th August

Men’s and Women’s Individual Strokeplay- Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, Aditi Ashok

Judo

24th July

Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Sushila Devi Likmabam- Starts from 7:30 AM

Swimming

25th July-
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats — Srihari Nataraj, Women’s 100m Backstroke Heats Maana Patel, Starts from 3:30 PM IST

26th July

Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats- Sajan Prakash, Starts from 4:10 PM IST

29th July

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats- Sajan Prakash, Starts from 4:10 PM IST

Table Tennis

24th July to 30th July

Men’s and Women’s Singles

G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mixed Doubles-

Manika Batra/ Sharath Kamal

Tennis

24th July to 1st August-

Women’s Doubles- Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina

Men's Singles- Sumit Nagal

Wrestling

3rd August

  • Women’s Freestyle 62kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Sonam Malik

    Starts from 8 AM

4th August

  • Women’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Anshu Malik

    Starts 8 AM

  • Men’s Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Ravi Kumar Dahiya

    Starts 8 AM

  • Men’s Freestyle 86kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Deepak Punia-

    Starts 8 AM

5th August

  • Women’s Freestyle 57kg Final, Men’s Freestyle 57kg

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Men’s Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Medal Matches — Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia

    Starts from 7:30 AM

  • Women’s Freestyle 53kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Vinesh Phogat

    Starts from 8 AM

6th August

  • Men’s Freestyle 65kg Round of 16 and Quarter-Finals — Bajrang Punia,

    Starts from 8 AM

Published: 21 Jul 2021,11:32 AM IST
