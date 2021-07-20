Strong Indian Wrestling Team Has Big Medals Hopes From Stalwarts Bajrang, Vinesh

There will be a huge burden of expectation when the seven-member Indian wrestling contingent - four women and three men - compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games beginning July 23.

Not only has the team of seven freestyle wrestlers the task of living up to the reputation of Sushil Kumar, India's only individual double Olympic medallist, but also a commitment to lift the sport from the negativity surrounding it in the wake of some recent developments involving its most revered icon.

Vinesh, who had made Budapest her training base, is perhaps the best medal hope for the country after sealing India's Olympic quota in the 53kg category at the 2019 World Championships with a bronze at Nur-Sultan.



Vinesh's desire to win at all cost has got to do with the disappointment of exiting the 2016 Rio Olympics in the quarterfinals owing to a serious knee injury. With her kind of commitment, Vinesh could well overshadow Sakshi Malik's achievement at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won bronze in the 58kg category.