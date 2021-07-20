Fouaad Mirza's Parents Share Stories of Their Son's Love For Riding

The father denies that he ever influenced his sons to get on the horses. He disclosed to News18: "I never sort of pushed either of them into it. For a long time both the boys were comfortable around horses. They didn't ride for a long time. It was when they were five when they started riding. We never went on holidays. Because they were always practising or were in events. Riding was their holiday."

Dr. Mirza finds Fouaad's commitment and focus really praiseworthy. Sharing his observations for the article for News18, he said: "He is a completely committed, completely focused young man. He has only one thing in mind that is to excel. He looks at things quite differently. He looks at an event as one where he wins or learns from. Not one he loses. He always learns something whether he wins, loses or draws. The horses, their shoeing, their feeding, everything adds to the big picture."