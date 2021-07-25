Sathiyan Knocked Out in 2nd Round After Spirited Display at Tokyo Olympics

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost 4-3 in a close encounter in Round two of Men's Singles event in Table Tennis against Lam Siu Hang at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The duo were locked in an intense battle for more than an hour.

He was trailing after the first game but recovered quickly and won the next 3 on the bounce with some fantastic counter-attacking play.

Siu Hang however made a tremendous comeback and equaled 3-3 after losing three straight games. This took the match into a nail-biting decider.