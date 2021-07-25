Day 2, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu Starts Campaign With a Win

Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Bhaker finishes Series 6 with a 95 comprising 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes 12th at 575 (14x) - 98, 95, 94, 95, 98, 95.

Deswal ends Seris 6 with a 95 as well with 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes a spot below Bhaker at 13th with a total score of 574 (11x) - 94, 98, 94, 97, 96, 95.

Both the shooters miss the final spot.

Bhaker's last shot was an 8. If it would have been a 10, she would have made the cut.