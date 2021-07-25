Day 2, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu Starts Campaign With a Win

Off to a winning start: PV Sindhu
Image: AP
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal Fail to Qualify for 10m Air Pistol Women's Final.
Rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Qualify for the Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinals.
Rio Olympics Silver Medallist PV Sindhu Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.
Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina begin their first round women's doubles match against Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok. The Indian pair wins the first set 6-0.
Badminton: Victorious start for PV Sindhu. Beats Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her Group J match.
Shooting - Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan scores 25 points in Round 1, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has 24 points.
Badminton: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu wins first game against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7. Scores 13 consecutive points.
Artistic Gymnastics: Debutant Pranati Nayak, India's only gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, is currently in action. She has finished Floor exercise with a score of 10.633, Vault Rotation with a score of 13.466, Uneven Bars with a score of 9.033 and Balance Beam with a score of 9.433. The top 8 ranked gymnasts will qualify to the Apparatus Final.
Rowing: India's Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal finish third in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage round with a time of 6:51.36. Qualify for the semifinals.
Some inspiring words from Heena Sidhu for Manu and Yashaswini:
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Bhaker finishes Series 6 with a 95 comprising 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes 12th at 575 (14x) - 98, 95, 94, 95, 98, 95.
Deswal ends Seris 6 with a 95 as well with 6 10s and 4 9s. Finishes a spot below Bhaker at 13th with a total score of 574 (11x) - 94, 98, 94, 97, 96, 95.
Both the shooters miss the final spot.
Bhaker's last shot was an 8. If it would have been a 10, she would have made the cut.
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Deswal resgisters a score of 96 in Series 5 with 6 10s and four 9s. On to Seies 6 now. Is currently placed 13th.
Bhaker finished Series 4 with 95 - 5 10s and 5 9s. Bhaker finishes Series 5 with an impressive 98 comprising 8 10s and 2 9s. Currently placed 8th.
Reminder: Top 8 qualify to the final.
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Deswal scores 97 in Series 4 with 7 10s and 3 9s. Has started Series 5.
Bhaker has completed seven shots in Series 4.
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Both Bhaker and Deswal score 94 in Series 3.
Bhaker has 5 10s, 4 9s and 1 8. While Deswal manages 6 10s, 2 9s and 2 8s.
There was some issue with Bhaker's gun where she lost more than five minutes. She has to shoot 60 times in 75 minutes.
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: Bhaker manages 95 in Series 2 with 5 10s and 5 9s.
A 98 for Deswal in Series 2 with 8 10s and 2 9s.
Both shooters are on Series 3 now.
Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: A near perfect start for Manu Bhaker with a 98 in Series 1. 8 10s and 2 9s.
The 24-year-old Yashaswini Singh Deswal registers a score of 94 with 1 8, 4 9s and 5 10s.
Shooting: We start the day's proceedings with the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification where world no.1 and 2 - Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action.
The top 8 athletes will qualify for the final round which will be held at 7'45am.
Day 1 was a disappointing day for men's shooting, where Saurabh Chaudhary topped the qualification rounds but was the second person to be eliminated in the final. While, Abhishek Verma did not make the final.
Good morning! Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 2 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Expect an action packed Sunday where several Indian athletes will be in action over the next 12 hours.
Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom, Sania Mirza will all start their respective campaigns today, whereas the Indian men's hockey team will face the mighty Australians today.
India is currently placed 12th in the medals table thanks to Mirabai Chanu's historic silver medal in women's 49kg weighlifting on Day 1, which made the country proud.
28 countries have opened their account so far at the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian shooters will aim to lift themselves from Saturday's disappointing show when they begin Day 2 of their campaign at the Asaka Shooting Range today.
A host of events, including women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle and men's skeet, are lined up on a busy day for shooters.
While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women's air pistol, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be keen to erase the disappointment of their fellow teammates on Saturday when they compete in 10m air rifle.
Experienced shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the medal rounds in skeet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 25 Jul 2021,05:42 AM IST