India’s 1st International Woman Para Shooter Forced to Sell Chips

When you represent your country on an international stage, you would expect your government to respect you. However, this hasn’t been the case with me.

I, Dilraj Kaur, India’s first international para shooter, am now selling chips on the roadside near Gandhi Park in Dehradun. This is due to the negligence of the government. It does not intend to support its athletes, because of which I am struggling to make ends meet.

Back in 2004, when I started my career as a para shooter, there weren’t any women. Till the time I qualified for nationals, I used to compete with men. In 2005 when para athletes were divided in Men and Women categories, I won my first gold medal.