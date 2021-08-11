Devendra Jhajharia: The Forgotten Paralympic Gold Medallist

Devendra Jhajaria is the only Indian paralympic athlete with two gold medals to his name in athletics (men's javelin throw). He won his first gold in 2004 at the Athens Paralympics and his second in 2016 at the Rio Paralympics.

He holds the record for Javelin throw at 62.15m and is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, the first para-athlete to get the honour.

What makes all this more impressive is that Jhajaria has achieved all this with just one arm.