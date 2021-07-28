Pooja Rani Progresses to the Women's Middleweight Quarterfinals

In round two, Pooja continued in the same manner. She moved well and waited for the opportunity to counter-attack. Although Ichrak tried to go offensive in the last 30 seconds, Pooja’s strategy proved successful and she won the second round by 5-0.

As the bell went off in the third round, the Algerian boxer desperately tried to get some punches in. It was a last-ditch attempt to knockout Rani, but she held her ground and counter punched effectively. This scintillating performance from Pooja will keep her spirits high ahead of the Last-8 match on July 31.

On the other hand, her fellow Indian boxer Mary Kom will play her round-of-16 bout against Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.