Day 5 Tokyo Olympics, LIVE: Women's Hockey, Sindhu, Archers in Action

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team will face Great Britain in their third match
Image: The Quint
Archery: Tarundeep Rai's wins his men's individual 1/32 elimination round match against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin 6-4. Will face Israel's Itay Shanny next.
Badminton: PV Sindhu's match against Hong Kong's Yi Ngan Cheung begins. Sindhu leading 6-3 in Game 1.
Hockey: India on the attack. Hit one towards GBR goal. Saved by the keeper with her right-foot.
Hockey: Start of Q4. Will take a special effort to go for a draw or a victory. A yellow card for India.
Hockey: PC for GBR. Giselle Ansley's shot is deflected by the Indian defenders. Another long-range shot by GBR but an easy save for Savita, who deflects it with her right-foot. Hooter. End of Q3.
Hockey: This match has been super-intense. Full of energy. No time to even breathe. A yellow card for Salima Tete. GBR on the attack. Save by Savita. The ball is deflected. Lily Owsley puts it in in India's net. Referral asked for. Referral lost. Goal has been given. GBR go 3-1 up.
Hockey: GBR No. 7 Hannah Martin collides with India's No.7 Sharmila Devi and is down. But she is back up again and the match continues. Green Card for Vandana. Down to 10-women. Over five minutes left in the quarter.
Hockey: A video referral. Seems to have hit GBR defender's toe. Another PC for India. GBR defenders save it.
Hockey: Savita saves India from being 3-1 down. That was a crucial save. Green card for India. Down to 10-women for five. And now a yellow for GBR.
Hockey: Another PC for India. Saved by the defenders. What an intense start!
Hockey: Start of Q3. A PC for India. Good opportunity to equalise. Grace Ekka with the drag flick. The ball goes out. Seems to have been deflected by a GBR defender. Came off her toe. India ask for a referral. Another PC for India. But it is saved.
Hockey: What a tense and exciting match! Can the Indian women equalise soon?
Hockey: GBR's Fiona Anne Crackles is down and now off the pitch. India shoots at the target but a good save by the opposition keeper. Few seconds left in Q2. Half-time. GBR leading 2-1. This has been India's quarter, having clawed back into the game.
Hockey: Foul given against Rani Rampal. PC for India. Does not come off perfectly. Counter-attack by GBR. Though nothing comes off it.
Hockey: GOALLLL! Gurjit with the drag flick. India open their account through Sharmila Devi to make it 2-1. She hits it low to the right of the keeper. Successful conversion of the PC. Energetic play. The Indian women now passing the ball with confidence.
Hockey: A green card for Sarah Robertson. India going for the attack from the flanks. Slowly creating chances. But the ball is saved by GBR defenders. PC for India.
Hockey: Start of Q2. GBR dominating again. Savita blocks the first shot with her pads. The ball goes straight to Hannah Martin again, who shoots towars goal. Savita tries to block it. But the ball goes in through her pads. GBR 2-0.
Hockey: PC for India. Gurjit hits a powerful drag flick. Saved. India get another PC. But that too is blocked.
End of Q1. A dominant start by GBR. The early goal seems to have spoiled India's gameplans.
Hockey: PC for GBR. An excellent save by Savita with her left foot. GBR are currently dominating, while the Indian women are still trying to settle into the game.
Hockey: Nightmare start for India. Great Britain open their account just 75 seconds into the game through Hannah Martin. The ball took a deflection from the defender to make its way inside the goal.
A very good morning to all and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics. After a disappointing Tuesday, let's hope for an inspired show by the Indian contingent today.
We start the day's proceedings with the Indian women's hockey match against Great Britain.
After losing their first two matches against Netherlands (5-1) and Germany (2-0), the Indian women's hockey team will be looking to open their account against defending champions Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Placed at the bottom of the table in Group A, another loss for the Rani Rampal-led side would make their chances of making it to the quarterfinals a little difficult.
Despite the loss, the Indian team showed an improved performance against Germany, created many scoring opportunities, and managed to put pressure on them. However, it would require even better performance from the 11th ranked side in the world to go past Great Britain, who, to India's advantage, has not set the stage on fire, with one win and one loss. And if the Indian team plays to its potential, it can very well beat the world number five team.
Later in the day, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu will face world No. 34 Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong in her 2nd Group J match. In the men's category, B Sai Praneeth will clash against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw.
Archer Tarundeep Rai will take on Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations round, while Pravin Jadhav will face Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC. However, all eyes will be on Deepika Kumari, who will begin her campaign in the Individual 1/32 Eliminations round against Karma of Bhutan.
Boxer Pooja Rani will be in action against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Women's Middle (69-75kg) - Round of 16 clash later in the afternoon.
Published: 28 Jul 2021,06:31 AM IST