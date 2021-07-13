PM Modi Interacts With Tokyo Olympics Bound Indian Contingent

The Prime Minister started off his interaction with Archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav and their families before it was javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and ace runner Dutee Chand. The PM took note of the achievements of the athletes in their build-up to the Games, praising them for their fantastic performances.

"Dutee Ji, you have won a lot of medals for India, I hope that this year, you make your mark at the Tokyo Olympics, I wish you all the best", said the PM.

“Don’t be bogged down by expectations, just give your best,” Modi said.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

“The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events,” Batra said in the virtual interaction.

“The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total.”

This will be India’s largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

For the first time in history, India will compete in fencing after fencer Bhavani Devi qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan will be the country’s first ever female sailor at the Summer Games while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers to qualify for the showpiece Games after achieving the ‘A’ qualification standard.