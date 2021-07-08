Driven by Will Power, Dutee Chand Has Task Cut Out at Tokyo Olympics

One of India’s top athletes, the country's fastest woman, Dutee Chand almost missed the bus for Tokyo. Thankfully, her world ranking ensured she would be in Tokyo with the rest of the contingent for her second Olympic Games, after Rio.

22 spots were up for grabs in the 100m and 15 spots in the 200m via the World Rankings route for the delayed Tokyo Games. Dutee's overall position of World No 44 in 100m and World No 51 in 200m were well within the cutoffs, making her eligible for a trip to Japan.

In 2016, in Rio, she was the first Indian woman athlete to qualify for the 100m event in 36 years!

Dutee had faltered at her last chance for direct qualification for Tokyo with a disappointing finish in the 100m event at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.