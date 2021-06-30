Sajan Prakash Headed to Tokyo, With a Little Help From His Friends

When swimmer Sajan Prakash touched the pads in 200m butterfly at his last attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in Sette Colli, Rome, he noticed one minute 58 seconds flash on the timer. “I saw the board and thought, NO! Don’t tell me I missed the bus again,” Sajan recalled the feeling of despair. But when he removed his goggles and took a second glance at the timer, he realised he was reading Israel’s Marc Hinawai’s time who had finished behind him. “When I saw the timer properly, I read 1:56.38 against my name.”

“I instantly felt relieved. I felt lighter on my shoulders. I had come a long way, braved many struggles to achieve this mark,” Sajan told The Quint in an exclusive conversation from Rome.