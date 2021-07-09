Olympics Countdown: No Fans in Tokyo, Quarantine Confusion in Indian Camp

Not a Hard Quarantine

While the strength or names of the members of the first batch have not been announced, it is likely to comprise the hockey teams, the badminton players, archers, and swimmers. The Indian contingent this time comprises 126 sportspersons and 75 officials, the IOA had said in a statement last week.

Not all of India's contingent will fly out of the country with the wrestlers, boxers, shooters, and a few others training overseas. These athletes, in fact, will not have to serve the three-day social distancing quarantine as they have not been in India for over a month.

Even the sportspersons flying out of India are not expected to entirely be room-bound in their three days of quarantine and will be allowed access to the training areas. Only, they will be given time slots when other countries are not at the gyms or playing fields at the same time.

More details have been requested and according to Mr Batra, a Chef de Missions' meeting on Friday is expected to furnish details regarding the food provisions and training timings for the quarantined athletes.