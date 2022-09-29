Bhowneesh Mendiratta Claims India’s First Paris 2024 Quota Place in Shooting

Earlier in the day, he completed his final qualification round with a perfect 25/25 to finish with a score of 121. He eventually qualified fourth after coming second in a four-way shoot-off to decide the final qualification positions.

A total of eight shooters qualified for the two ranking rounds in the 154-strong field. For the seventh and eighth places, there was an 11-way shoot-off.

Bhowneesh lined up with American Derrick Mein, the world number three, Briton Aaron Heading, and Qatari R.H.SA Al-Althba in the second-ranking round match. Derrick Mein finished second, while Al-Athba and Heading were sixth and eighth in qualification respectively.

Heading was the first to bow out, hitting 11 targets of the first 15. The American Mein was ahead with a clean 15 strikes while Bhowneesh was second with 14 hits. Al-Athba of Qatar had 12 hits to his name at that stage.