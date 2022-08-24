Lifter Jeremy to Compete With Achinta for Lone 73kg Spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

However, the Mizoram lifter conceded that he has struggled to gain weight in the last two years.

"My body weight has not been increasing. I am trying to increase it since 2019 to get till 70kg. My diet plan and supplements will change. Training will also be a bit different. The percentage will change." "Asian Games and World Championship have 67kg but the aim is Paris Olympics," he added.

Weighing in on the situation, head coach Vijay Sharma said the two lifters will motivate each other to do better.

"It is good that Jeremy and Achinta will be in the same weight category. There should be healthy competition between lifters as otherwise they might take things easy," Sharma said.

"They both have to work really hard and improve to qualify. Now qualification will be tough as there are only five categories and everyone will be trying to get into these five classes," he added.