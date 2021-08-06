Mirabai Thanks Truckers Who Gave Her Free Lifts From Her Village to Academy

Mirabai was grateful to the truckers for their help and said that her dream of winning an Olympic medal wouldn't have materialised if it wasn't for the help by the truckers in her early days. Since arriving from Tokyo, Mirabai was in search of the truckers who gave her a free lift.

She expressed her gratitude by giving roughly 150 truck drivers a Manipuri scarf, a shirt, and a full course lunch on Thursday. Mirabai was in tears after the meeting.

"I have made many sacrifices to reach here. To be a big player or achieve something big, you have to make sacrifices and I have made many sacrifices," Mirabai told NDTV.

(With inputs from NDTV)