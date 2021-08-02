'Aaram Se,' PV Sindhu's Coach Talks About Their Tokyo Olympics Journey

PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang spoke to the media after her bronze medal winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo: The Quint)
As PV Sindhu progressed into the business end of the badminton tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, her coach sitting court-side started to grab some attention with his animated reaction to her victories.
Now as the badminton star has grabbed her second medal of the Olympic games, Park Tae-sang spoke to the media, alongside his ward, to talk about their campaign.
The Korean coach revealed how he kept Sindhu calm in pressure situations. "In important moments when she gets a point and the pressure is very high, the next shot or rally, it's very easy to make mistakes. So in important moments I tell her to calm down," he said.
At this moment, Sindhu reminded him of saying "aaram se" in Hindi. ‘Aaram se' translates to 'take it easy'. Park laughed out and said "Yes, aaram se. I know what aaram se means."
Park expressed his happiness over Sindhu getting the bronze medal. "In my Olympic career as a player, I never got a medal. But I told myself, I can try next time and make Sindhu an Olympic gold medallist. But I think bronze is also a very big medal. I am really happy."
During the interaction, Sang also revealed that he had been home to meet his family for just 13 days since February last year.
'Since last February till now, I've met my family for only 13 days. My daughter tells me to please come quick. I promised my daughter I will soon come to Korea,' he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined