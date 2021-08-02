'Aaram Se,' PV Sindhu's Coach Talks About Their Tokyo Olympics Journey

The Korean coach revealed how he kept Sindhu calm in pressure situations. "In important moments when she gets a point and the pressure is very high, the next shot or rally, it's very easy to make mistakes. So in important moments I tell her to calm down," he said.

At this moment, Sindhu reminded him of saying "aaram se" in Hindi. ‘Aaram se' translates to 'take it easy'. Park laughed out and said "Yes, aaram se. I know what aaram se means."

Park expressed his happiness over Sindhu getting the bronze medal. "In my Olympic career as a player, I never got a medal. But I told myself, I can try next time and make Sindhu an Olympic gold medallist. But I think bronze is also a very big medal. I am really happy."