Sjoerd Marijne, the Coach Who Turned Things Around for Indian Women's Hockey

Marijne has come a long way since that tumultuous period, grown in stature, and on Monday guided the Indian women's team to a historic semifinal spot in the Olympic Games in Tokyo when India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinal at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.



In the last three years, Marijne has grown with the team and has also suffered with the team -- when it lost to Japan in the final of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta or when the team got stuck in Bengaluru during the nation-wide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.



The 47-year-old coach from 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, has been very pragmatic, learning how things move slowly in India and utilising the situation to get his voice across to the powers that be.

Like in the case of getting analytical coach Janneke Schopman on board. Jenneke, who played under Marijne at the club and with the Dutch team, was chief coach of the United States team that lost to India in the Olympic qualifier in Bhubaneswar. Her contract was not extended and Marijne pounced on the opportunity to rope her in for India. Both have forged a formidable combination, helping the Indian team achieve the great results it has done in the last few years.