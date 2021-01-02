IOC Chief Bach reiterates Olympic Games Remain Priority in 2021

As for Winter Games in Beijing in 2022, which will get underway six months after the 2021 summer Games, Bach said: "We have to already start at the beginning of this year to prepare for the upcoming 2022 Olympic winter Games in Beijing. And there, really all are on board. We see the same commitment and determination of our Chinese partners and friends, and all the Olympic venues are already ready for the best winter sports athletes in the world."

Bach also highlighted the role sports played in this pandemic-disrupted year as represented by the organisation's campaigns of "#StayStrong #StayActive #StayHealthy" and "Healthy Together" and called for solidarity in face of future challenges.