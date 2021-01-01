India’s Olympic Medal Hopefuls and Where Their Training Stands

2021. The year of the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

So much has – and will have – changed in the time between the originally scheduled Olympics in the summer of 2020 and 23 July 2021, when the Opening Ceremony of the event finally takes place.

So much change, but also almost none, in the world of Olympic sports. Since the pandemic-enforced lockdowns across the world in March, there are very few sports that have returned to full competition, which means very few new records set and very few new champions crowned.

And among the many sportspersons across the world trying to get back into competitive mode before the summer rolls in, are India’s Olympic-bound stars. However, apart from the boxing and wrestling, very few national federations have made a move towards helping the athletes get back in a momentum any closer to what they had achieved, this time last year.