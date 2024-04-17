IOC Calls for Olympic Truce As Flame Lit in Ancient Olympia for Paris 2024

2024 Paris Olympics: IOC has called for world peace during the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ancient Olympia.
(Photo: AP)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and other IOC high officials called for world peace on Tuesday during the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Greece.
The Olympic Flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, on Tuesday during a traditional lighting ceremony.
Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch at 12.16 p.m. (local time) before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology. She prayed to the Gods to bring peace to the world and help the French city host a successful Games, reports Xinhua.
Due to cloudy skies, she used a backup flame instead of a concave mirror to light the torch. "In ancient times, the Olympic Games brought together the Greek city states, even - and in particular - during times of wars and conflict. Today, the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition.
Spyros Capralos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and an IOC member, also sent a strong anti-war message in his speech. "We are urging all nations to implement a truce," he said.
The Olympic Truce is a tradition originating from Ancient Greece that dates back to 776 BC. A "truce" was announced before and during the Olympic Games to ensure the host city state (Elis) was not attacked and athletes and spectators could travel safely to the Games and peacefully return to their respective countries.
"The Olympic Flame disseminates the eternal values of peace and solidarity," Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said in delivering an address.
During Tuesday's ceremony, the High Priestess lit the first Olympic torch of the Games and passed it, along with an olive branch, to the first torchbearer, Greek rowing gold medalist Stefanos Ntouskos. In parallel a dancer released a white pigeon to spread the Olympic ideals of friendship and peace to the world as the flame's journey started.
"We wish for Olympic Truce and the prevalence of peace across the world," Artemis Ignatiou, the choreographer of the lighting and handover ceremonies, told Xinhua.
