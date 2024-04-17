IOC Calls for Olympic Truce As Flame Lit in Ancient Olympia for Paris 2024

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and other IOC high officials called for world peace on Tuesday during the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

The Olympic Flame that will be burning for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games started its journey after being ignited at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, on Tuesday during a traditional lighting ceremony.

Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lit the torch at 12.16 p.m. (local time) before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology. She prayed to the Gods to bring peace to the world and help the French city host a successful Games, reports Xinhua.