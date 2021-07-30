Tokyo Olympics Schedule: Sindhu, Amit Panghal & Atanu Das in Action on 31 July

Full schedule of Indians on action on Saturday, 31July, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The first week of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has officially been wrapped up with Mirabai Chanu being the only medallist for India even though Lovlina Borgohain has also ensured herself of a medal in the women's welterweight boxing category.
Saturday could see India book another medal with PV Sindhu in action in her semi-final match.
Medal favourite Amit Panghal also starts his campaign in boxing while Atanu Das, the only archer left in contention at the Tokyo Olympics, will be seen in action in a quarter-final.
4 AM
Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Round 3
5 AM
Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3
6 AM
Athletics: Seema Punia in Women’s discus throw
7:16 AM
Archery: Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) in men’s individual pre-quarterfinal
7:25 AM
Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur in discus throw
7:30 AM
Boxing: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) in Round of 16
8:30 AM
Shooting: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil in 50m rifle 3 qualifications
8:35 AM
Sailing: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar in 49er Race 10
8:45 AM
Women's Hockey: India vs South Africa
2:30 PM
Badminton: PV Sindhu vs second seed Tai Tzu Ying in women’s semi-final
3:36 PM
Boxing: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian in Middle (69-75kg) quarter-final
3:40 PM
Athletics: M. Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump
