Tokyo Olympics Schedule: Sindhu, Amit Panghal & Atanu Das in Action on 31 July

The first week of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has officially been wrapped up with Mirabai Chanu being the only medallist for India even though Lovlina Borgohain has also ensured herself of a medal in the women's welterweight boxing category.

Saturday could see India book another medal with PV Sindhu in action in her semi-final match.

Medal favourite Amit Panghal also starts his campaign in boxing while Atanu Das, the only archer left in contention at the Tokyo Olympics, will be seen in action in a quarter-final.