Watch Highlights: PV Sindhu Trumps Fourth Seed Yamaguchi to Enter Tokyo Semis

PV Sindhu, the 2016 Olympics silver medallist and reigning world champion, quelled a superb fightback by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to win in straight games and reach the semi-finals in women's singles badminton competition at the Olympic Games on Friday.

Sindhu seeded sixth, beat fourth seed Akane 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.

Sindhu, after winning the first game comfortably 21-13, was cruising towards victory, having opened up an 11-6 lead in the second game, when Akane started a superb fightback. The Japanese shuttler who had been outplayed by Sindhu in the first game with deceptive and disguised shots, switched tactics to engage the Indian, seeded sixth here, in long rallies, and tire her out.

And it looked like Akane would succeed as she fought back from 6-12 down to win 10 of the next 12 points, catching up with Sindhu at 15-15 and taking the lead.