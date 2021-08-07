Close Calls At The Olympics, Indians Who Finished Fourth Through The Years

We've had some great performances by Indian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with five medals to our name, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver medals in weightlifting and wrestling with PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Indian Men's hockey team winning the bronze medal.

We've also had some heartbreaks at the Olympics such as The Indian Women's hockey team and Aditi Ashok who gave it their all and put up strong performances but ultimately finished fourth.

There have been several Indian athletes who finished in fourth-place at the Olympics throughout history.