Who is Aditi Ashok, The Indian Golfer in Medal Contention at the Tokyo Olympics?

Who is Aditi Ashok?

Aditi is ranked 200th in the world at the moment and plays on the American LPGA tour.

She started playing golf at the age of five in Bangalore. While no member of her family played the sport, Aditi realised her love for it because they used to visit a restaurant which overlooked a driving range. Her curiosity led to her parents gifting her a baby putter and they all started playing the game as a family.

Almost two decades later, she is at her second Olympic games.

Aditi competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics as the youngest player in the field. She made a strong start to her campaign, featuring in the top 10 of the leaderboard after the first two rounds but went onto eventually finish at the 41st spot.