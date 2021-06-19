Milkha Singh, the Legend Who Embodied Spirit of Independent India

Besides Rome, Milkha won pretty much wherever he ran a race. He collected four gold medals across two Asian Games in 1958 and 1962. But the one he earned in the Commonwealth Games at Cardiff meant the world to Milkha, as he felt it came against some of the international giants in athletics. Milkha’s success in the continental games earned him the Padma Shri, perhaps an honour to the award itself as it was to him.

Closer home, he earned both legendary legs and great respect from his rivalry with Pakistan’s Abdul Khaliq. Milkha had to be persuaded by no less than Jawaharlal Nehru to travel and compete with Khaliq in Lahore. The race was won with a breezy effort, inspiring Ayub Khan to remark that Mikha did not run, he flew! And the sobriquet that stuck to him came into being.

In 1955, Singh went to run in Sri Lanka. He crossed paths with Nirmal Kaur, a former captain of the Indian volleyball team. The two would get married seven years later and have three daughters and a prodigal son, Jeev Milkha Singh. One of his daughters, Sonia Sanwalka collaborated with Milkha for a densely written autobiography, The Race of My Life (2013). It was adapted into an acclaimed movie, with Farhan Akhtar running the extra mile to play the great Indian legend.