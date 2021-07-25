India on Day 2: Wins for Mary, Sindhu, Manika but Men's Hockey Team Beaten 7-1

Three women athletes -- the ageless wonder MC Mary Kom, world badminton champion PV Sindhu, and pioneer paddler Manika Batra -- kept the Indian hopes alive on what was otherwise a bad day for the Indians at the Tokyo Olympics, made worse by the men's hockey team getting thrashed 7-1 by world No. 1 Australia.

All three women won their matches comfortably, putting it across lower-ranked opponents to reach the next round in their quest for Olympic glory -- Mary Kom and Sindhu hoping to add to the medals they won in the earlier editions, while Manika keeping alive her chances of a first triumph.

The only positive news for Indian men came from the Sea Forest Waterway where India's lightweight double scull pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh came third in their repechage race and qualified for the semifinals.