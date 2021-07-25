Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Opens Campaign With Resounding Win

India’s badminton ace PV Sindhu opened her campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a regulation win in the first round, seeing off Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in her Group J match.

Sindhu won the contest at a canter 21-7, 21-10 in 28 minutes.

Sindhu was in sublime form right from the get-go and did not give her opponent an inch in the first game. Sindhu started on an attacking note but briefly found herself trailing 3-4 early on.

However, she quickly fixed that and moved ahead quickly with Polikarpova making unforced errors and entered the break with a 11-5 lead in the first game.