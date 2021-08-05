Haryana CM Announces Rs 4 Cr Reward For Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Tokyo Olympics: Haryana CM announces Rs 4cr Reward for Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Image: United World Wrestling
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday congratulated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for bagging silver in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Ravi Kumar won the silver after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final on Thursday.
Khattar, who watched the match on television, announced a reward of Rs 4 crore for the wrestler along with a Class I government job, as per the state's policy.
An indoor wrestling stadium will be built at Nahari village in Sonepat district, the native place of Ravi Kumar, he said.
Khattar also said that Dahiya has not only won the heart of Haryana, but the entire country is elated with his achievement.
