Haryana CM Announces Rs 4 Cr Reward For Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Khattar, who watched the match on television, announced a reward of Rs 4 crore for the wrestler along with a Class I government job, as per the state's policy.

An indoor wrestling stadium will be built at Nahari village in Sonepat district, the native place of Ravi Kumar, he said.

Khattar also said that Dahiya has not only won the heart of Haryana, but the entire country is elated with his achievement.