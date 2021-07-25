Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Monday

Women's hockey team, Chirag and Satwik, Vishnu Saravanan will compete on Monday at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Indian Women's hockey team, Chirag and Satvik to compete on Monday at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

(Photo: PTI)

The Indian Hockey team, Vishnu Saravanan, Sutirtha Mukherjee will be among several other Indian athletes who will be competing on Monday 26th July at the Tokyo Olympics .

The Indian archery team will be hoping to defeat Kazakhstan in the men's team eliminations event while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the men's doubles badminton event.

The women's hockey time will square off against Germany while Ashish Kumar will face Tuoheta Erbieke in Men's middleweight boxing.

Here's the full schedule of the Indians in action on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Archery

  • Men's Team eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan at 6am IST

  • Medal rounds start at 12:45pm IST

Badminton 

  • Men's doubles group play stage A

    Chirag Shetty/Satvikairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, begins at 9:10 am IST.

Boxing

  • Men's middleweight Round of 32

    Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke at 3:06 pm IST

Hockey

  • Women's Pool A

    India vs Germany at 5:45 pm IST

Sailing 

  • Laser opening series Race 3: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 8:35 am IST.

  • Laser opening series Race 4: Vishnu Saravanan, event begins at 9:50 am IST

  • Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 11:05 am IST

  • Laser Radial Race 4: Nethra Kumanan, event begins at 12:20 pm IST

Shooting 

  • Men's skeet qualification Day 2

    Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan

    Starts at 6:30 am IST

Swimming 

  • Men's 200m butterfly Heat 2

    Sajan Prakash event begins at 3:50 pm IST

Table Tennis

  • Men's singles Round 2

    Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia at 6:30 am IST

  • Women's singles Round 2

    Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu at 8:30 am IST

