South Korea Beat India in First-Ever Mixed Team Archery, Ends Hope for Medal

Pravin’s perfect shot helped India win the third set, 37-35, to keep the match (4-2) alive. The Indian duo scored 9,9,10,9, while the Koreans scored 9,9,9,8. Unfortunately, in the fourth set, Jadhav missed the first shot and scored 6. It was very difficult to recover from there after that, and the Korean team scored 10,7,10,9 while the Indian duo only managed to score 6,9,9,9 and lost 33-36. Ultimately, they lost 6-2 after four sets.

Although their team event has come to an end, they will compete in the individual events. Deepika will take on Karma of Bhutan on Wednesday, 28 July. On the other hand, Pravin will be in action in the men’s team event on Monday, 26 July, and face Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC in the individual event on Wednesday.