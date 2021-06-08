TT Happened to Me by Accident: Ace Indian Paddler Sathiyan

He recently asked SAI for an advanced table (San-Ei absolute W advance table) to practise on for the marquee event and having already played in Japan once, he is quietly confident that a good start could be the key to his story.

Sathiyan, who is part of India’s largest TT contingent for the Olympics, believes that adding variety to his game will help him succeed in Japan.

“I am really working on the power aspect of the game because speed and agility have been my strength always. Power is something I need to improve, and I have been working hard on the physical side for it.”

“I have variations; but I believe I need to bring in more in terms of serve, receive, and strokes.”

While most competitions around the world were being called off or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sathiyan managed to make it around the globe, preparing for Tokyo with stints in Poland, Qatar, and Japan.