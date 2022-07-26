Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of 2022 CWG Due to Fitness Concerns

Neeraj at hinted at a concern regarding his thigh after winning the silver at the World Championships on Sunday.

"After that (the fourth throw), I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," he had said.

Neeraj was a strong medal favourite for India, having won the javelin gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as well.