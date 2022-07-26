Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of 2022 CWG Due to Fitness Concerns

Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury.
(Photo: PTI)
India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will not be defending his Commonwealth Games gold as the javelin star has pulled out of the big event due to injury concerns.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta released a statement confirming the news.
"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns. Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team", he said.
Neeraj at hinted at a concern regarding his thigh after winning the silver at the World Championships on Sunday.
"After that (the fourth throw), I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games," he had said.
Neeraj was a strong medal favourite for India, having won the javelin gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)